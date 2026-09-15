Kuznetsov (upper body) is healthy and will be present at training camp later this week, Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM reports Monday.

Kuznetsov missed the final three games of 2025-26 and 11 of the final 16 due to an upper-body injury. General manager Craig Conroy said Monday that every player with the exception of Jonathan Huberdeau (hip) is healthy ahead of this season, so the Flames' blue line is currently at full strength. Kuznetsov might have the inside track at starting on the left side of the team's third pairing, but he will have Joel Hanley to compete with for minutes in 2026-27.