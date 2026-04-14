Kuznetsov (upper body) will miss the rest of the 2025-26 regular season, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan on Tuesday.

After sitting out Sunday's 4-1 win over Utah because of the injury, Kuznetsov won't play against the Avalanche and Kings on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. He will conclude the 2025-26 campaign with four goals, 12 points, 64 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and 79 hits across 57 appearances.