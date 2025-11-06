Kuznetsov logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kuznetsov's helper was his first point in his second NHL contest. It was his first outing with the big club in 2025-26 after he put up two goals in 10 games with AHL Calgary prior to his Tuesday call-up. Kuznetsov is with the big club to apply some pressure for third-pairing minutes, mainly in competition with fellow left-shot blueliner Jake Bean, but also to keep Zayne Parekh and Brayden Pachal honest as well. Should Kuznetsov play well over an extended stretch, he could help bolster a weak spot in the Flames' lineup.