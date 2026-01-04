Kuznetsov scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Kuznetsov is quietly emerging as a steady top-four blueliner for the Flames. His defensive play gets most of the attention, but he's also posted five points and a plus-4 rating over his last 11 contests. For the season, the 23-year-old is at three goals, eight points, 24 shots on net, 42 hits, 43 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 27 appearances.