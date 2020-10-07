Kuznetsov was drafted 50th overall by the Flames at the 202 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

You must dig deeper than the stat line to get a true read of Kuznetsov's season. He managed just 11 points in 39 games with the University of Connecticut, but he took a regular shift in arguably the best collegiate hockey conference in the country as a 17-year-old. There's a legitimate question regarding how much skill Kuznetsov has, but the fact he wasn't totally overwhelmed playing in Hockey East at such a young age is a terrific sign moving forward. The Russian import will channel his inner Jake Muzzin for an even bigger role with the Huskies in 2020-21.