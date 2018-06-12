Flames' Yasin Ehliz: Lands entry-level deal

Ehliz inked a one-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Monday.

Ehliz has spent the past eight seasons playing for the Nuremberg Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers (DEL) in his native Germany. The 25-year-old tallied 10 goals, 21 helpers and 47 PIM in 46 contests this past season. The undrafted winger will likely split time between the NHL and AHL to start the year, but could earn a more permanent role if he can translate his game to the North American style of play.