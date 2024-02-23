Sharangovich notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Sharangovich has four helpers over his last 10 outings despite maintaining a steady top-six role. The 25-year-old forward helped out on an Oliver Kylington tally in the first period of Thursday's game. Sharangovich has 38 points, 122 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 57 games. He's on pace for a career year and brings versatility to the fantasy table, but his recent offense hasn't been anything special.