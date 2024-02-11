Sharangovich notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Sharangovich set up a Jonathan Huberdeau tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Sharangovich has taken a turn at center since Elias Lindholm was traded to the Canucks, but that may not be his best spot. Sharangovich had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. He's now at 36 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 52 outings. He's been solid this season, but fantasy managers may want to be patient with him to see how he adjusts over the next couple of weeks.