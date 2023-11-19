Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Sharangovich snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. Despite finding twine Saturday, he saw just 9:48 of ice time, his second-lowest mark of the season. The 25-year-old is up to three goals, six points, 28 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 17 contests. He's bounced around the lineup, but with head coach Ryan Huska pausing the musical chairs routine with his lines, Sharangovich appears to be stuck in a fourth-line role.