Sharangovich netted a shorthanded goal in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.

Sharangovich has six goals and 13 points in 27 outings this campaign. He's been noteworthy shorthanded with two goals and an assist. To put that into context, just one player, Simon Holmstrom, has more shorthanded points in 2023-24. Unfortunately, Sharangovich hasn't contributed on the power play, though he did enter Saturday's action averaging an okay 1:23 of ice time with the man advantage.