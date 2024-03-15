Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Sharangovich got the Flames on the board at 4:00 of the third period. He also helped out on a Matthew Coronato tally late in the frame. Sharangovich has eight goals and three assists over his last eight outings. The 25-year-old is up to 28 tallies, 49 points, 144 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 66 appearances. He's been effective in all situations and should continue to help fantasy managers from his middle-six role.