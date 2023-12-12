Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Sharangovich's tally late in the second period put the Flames ahead 5-3, but their offense went quiet in the third. The forward is starting to find a rhythm with four points over his last five games while seeing regular top-line minutes. Sharangovich is up to 14 points (three shorthanded), 53 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 28 contests overall, though he's yet to contribute on the power play.