Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Deposits power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
Sharangovich has two goals over his last three outings. This was his first power-play contribution since Oct. 30 versus the Senators, as he's struggled to get offense going in any situation this year. He's up to eight goals, five helpers, 64 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 36 contests overall. Sharangovich is in a top-six role, but he can't be trusted in fantasy until he shows more consistency.
