Sharangovich notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Sharangovich set up Nazem Kadri just 16 seconds into the game and also fed Blake Coleman for a power-play tally in the third period. This was Sharangovich's first multi-point effort since Feb. 2 in Seattle. The 26-year-old forward is up to 27 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 66 outings this season, taking a significant step back from last year's 31-goal, 59-point effort.