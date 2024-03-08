Sharangovich scored two goals and added two assists in a 6-3 win Thursday over the Lightning.

It was a career night for Sharangovich -- his first four-point NHL outing. He was also the first member of the Flames with four points in a game since Tyler Toffoli did it just over a year ago (March 16, 2023). And in a stroke of irony, Sharangovich and Toffoli, who were traded for each other, are the only two NHLers to record at least 25 goals for a new team this season. Sharangovich's previous career high was 24 goals, which was set in 76 games in New Jersey in 2021-22. Sharangovich has five goals and seven points in his last four games.