Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

The goal was Sharangovich's 200th point in the NHL. The 27-year-old has scored in two of the last three games, but he's still looking for consistency in a poor start to 2025-26 that saw him get scratched twice last week. The versatile forward has three points, 16 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 10 appearances and isn't adding enough non-scoring production to help in fantasy while his offense is quiet.