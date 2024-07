Sharangovich signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract extension with Calgary on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Sharangovich still has one more season left on his two-year, $6.2 million deal before he receives a significant raise. He generated personal bests in 2023-24 with 31 goals and 59 points in 82 regular-season outings with the Flames.