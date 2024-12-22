Share Video

Sharangovich notched an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Sharangovich ended a seven-game slump with the helper. The 26-year-old has been playing in a third-line role recently, though he remains a factor on the power play. He has struggled compared to last year, logging nine points, 63 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 27 contests.

