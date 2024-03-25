Sharangovich notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Sharangovich has been one of the Flames' top players with 12 points over 11 outings in March. He set up Jonathan Huberdeau on the lone tally in Sunday's loss. Sharangovich is up to 28 goals, 23 assists, 151 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 70 contests overall. He should continue to see middle-six usage down the stretch.