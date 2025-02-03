Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.
Sharangovich ended a three-game slump by setting up Morgan Frost's first goal as a Flame in the first period. Sharangovich scored a few minutes later. The 26-year-old is up to 10 goals, 10 helpers, 90 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 45 appearances this season. After a brief stint at center to cover for Connor Zary (knee), the Flames' trade for Frost has moved Sharangovich back to the wing for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Snags power-play assist•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Two helpers against Wild•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Fills empty net•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Scores again Thursday•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Two-point effort in win•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Records helper in loss•