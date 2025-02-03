Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Sharangovich ended a three-game slump by setting up Morgan Frost's first goal as a Flame in the first period. Sharangovich scored a few minutes later. The 26-year-old is up to 10 goals, 10 helpers, 90 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 45 appearances this season. After a brief stint at center to cover for Connor Zary (knee), the Flames' trade for Frost has moved Sharangovich back to the wing for the foreseeable future.