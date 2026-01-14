Sharangovich notched two power-play assists, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Sharangovich picked up his first multi-point effort since Dec. 8 versus the Sabres. The 27-year-old's versatility has been on display as the Flames continue to find line combinations that can be productive. Sharangovich is up to 16 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 42 appearances, putting him on pace for a worse campaign than his 32-point effort from 73 outings in 2024-25.