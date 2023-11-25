Sharangovich scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Sharangovich finished off a passing play early in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He also set up goals by Elias Lindholm and Nazem Kadri in the third period to cap off the best game of his season. Sharangovich has three goals and two helpers over his last four contests, accounting for half of his 10 points on the year. He's added 35 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 20 appearances with next to nothing outside of scoring and shots on his stat line.