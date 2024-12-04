Sharangovich scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Sharangovich has picked up four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. He put the icing on this low-event win. The 26-year-old is seeing top-six usage and time in all situations, and he looks to be over his slow start to the campaign. The forward has six goals, two helpers, 57 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances.