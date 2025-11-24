Sharangovich scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Sharangovich stretched the Flames' lead to 4-1 late in the second period. He's earned three points over four games since he was scratched for a pair of contests due to poor performance. His goal Sunday also snapped a nine-game drought. Overall, the 27-year-old forward has seven points, 27 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 20 appearances in a middle-six role this season.