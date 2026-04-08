Sharangovich scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Sharangovich had gone 11 games without a goal, earning four assists and 19 shots on net in that span. The 27-year-old is at 15 goals, 29 points, 135 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-19 rating over 73 appearances this season. He has five games left to get back to the 30-point mark, a level he's reached in each of his first five NHL campaigns.