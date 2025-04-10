Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Sharangovich has two goals and two assists over his last seven contests. The 26-year-old continues to fill a middle-six role, and his production has largely matched that assignment lately. He's up to 14 goals, 28 points, 119 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 69 outings overall.