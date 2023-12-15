Sharangovich scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Sharangovich has scored at least one goal in four straight contests, and he has seven points, including five goals, in his last five games. The only players to record a longer goal streak in their first season with the Flames are Kent Nilsson (five games; 1980-81) and Joe Mullin (five games; 1985-86). Sharangovich is a hot play right now, and he could flirt with his first 50-point season. There's value in that.