Sharangovich notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Sharangovich helped out on Jonathan Huberdeau's go-ahead tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Sharangovich has clearly been negatively impacted by the Flames' trading of Elias Lindholm to the Canucks. Sharangovich has just two assists over his last seven games despite remaining in a top-line role. The versatile forward has 37 points, 118 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 56 appearances this season.