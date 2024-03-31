Sharangovich notched two power-play assists and six shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Sharangovich was productive early in March but ended up with four assists over his last seven games of the month. It still shook out as 14 points over 14 contests. The 25-year-old continues to impress as an all-situations forward for the Flames, posting 28 goals, 25 assists, 13 power-play points, six shorthanded points, 160 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 73 appearances in his first year with the team.