Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Gets first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Sharangovich was scratched for a couple of games earlier in the week amid the Flames' team-wide slump. The 27-year-old returned to the lineup Friday, and one game later, he's got his first goal of the campaign. The versatile forward is clearly not a lock to stay in the lineup should his performance remain poor. He's at two points, 12 shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over eight outings this season, mainly in a middle-six role.
