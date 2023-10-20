Sharangovich provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Sharangovich centered the fourth line Thursday, and it was that trio that was responsible for the Flames' second goal. He started the play with a pass to A.J. Greer, who set up Walker Duehr for the tally. Sharangovich's helper was his first point in four games with the Flames, and he's added six shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The 25-year-old is a versatile forward, so he could continue to shift between center and wing as needed.