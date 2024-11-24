Sharangovich scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota.

Last year's 31-goal scorer has had a rough start to 2024-25, but he has collected two goals, three points and 11 shots in his past two games. Both of his markers have come on the power play. Sharangovich needs this little run to be a fresh start -- he has just four goals and one assist in 14 games this season.