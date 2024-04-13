Sharangovich notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Sharangovich's last eight points -- over a span of 12 games -- all came on the power play, but he mixed it up with the secondary assist on Andrew Mangiapane's shortie in the first period. For the season, Sharangovich has 58 points (17 on the power play, seven shorthanded) with 171 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating through 79 appearances.