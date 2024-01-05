Sharangovich collected a goal and an assist in Calgary's 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Sharangovich has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last six games, recording a goal and six points over that stretch. That's pushed him up to 12 markers and 25 points in 38 outings this season. Sharangovich's offensive pace might pick up in the second half of the campaign because his role with the Flames has increased dramatically -- he averaged just 13:27 of ice time from Oct. 11-Nov. 20 and that's jumped to 19:40 from Nov. 22 onward, including 21:33 (6:10 on the power play) on Thursday.