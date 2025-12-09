Sharangovich scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 7-4 win over Buffalo.

It's been a rough season overall for both Sharangovich and the Flames, but they might be finding a groove. The 27-year-old winger has just six goals on the season in 27 games, but half of them have come in the last two contests, and over the last 10 games he's produced four goals and seven points.