Sharangovich notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Sharangovich spent most of January showing off his goal-scoring skill, racking up nine tallies and four assists over 13 games for the month. He kept the shooter's mentality Saturday, with one of his attempts generating a second chance for Elias Lindholm to convert for the lone goal. Sharangovich is up to 35 points (seven on the power play), 104 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 49 appearances. He continues to be a reliable and versatile forward in a top-six role.