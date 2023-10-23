Sharangovich scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Sharangovich is starting to find a little more offense -- both of his points have come in the last three games. The 25-year-old started on the fourth line Sunday but moved up in the third period. He's collected a goal, an assist, 10 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through six appearances while bouncing around a lineup that's been very fluid so far.