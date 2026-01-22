Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Sharangovich got the Flames on the board late in the second period, but the momentum didn't carry over to the third. He's scored three goals and added three assists over his last five outings for one of his best runs of the season. The 27-year-old forward is now at 11 goals, 20 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 46 appearances. Sharangovich is a viable offense-only option in deeper formats while he's running hot.