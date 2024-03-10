Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Sharangovich's tally tied the game at 1-1, but that lasted all of 28 seconds before Aleksander Barkov put the Panthers ahead for good. It's been a resurgence for Sharangovich lately -- he has six goals and two assists over his last five games. The 25-year-old is up to 26 tallies, 46 points, 139 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 63 appearances. His next point will give him a new career high.