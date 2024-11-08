Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Sharangovich has two goals over his last three contests after starting his campaign with four scoreless outings following his return from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old forward has held down a top-six role and saw a season-high 21:56 of ice time Thursday. He's added 17 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. Fantasy managers will want more offense out of him -- he's unlikely to supplement his production with hits or PIM.