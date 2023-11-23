Sharangovich scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 road loss against the Predators.

Sharangovich ended up with two shots on goal while splitting his two faceoff opportunities across 17:14 of ice time across 20 shifts. The 25-year-old Russian pivot has lit the lamp in two of the past three games, and he has totaled a respectable three goals with five points across the past nine games. He'll look to keep the momentum going on Friday in Dallas.