Sharangovich notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Sharangovich snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He's returned to center after moving to the wing following the Flames' trade for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee in late January. Sharangovich is taking on the extra responsibility to help cover for the absence of Mikael Backlund (upper body), who is week-to-week. For the season, Sharangovich has 24 points, 107 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 58 appearances in a middle-six role.