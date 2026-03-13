Sharangovich tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

Sharangovich scored late in Thursday's second period to place the Flames in front by two tallies. With the twine finder, he is up to 14 goals, 24 points, 115 shots on net and 27 blocked shots across 61 games this season. The 27-year-old winger is off to a hot start in March with three goals, an assist and nine shots on net across seven games. He's just two seasons removed from a 31-goal campaign and could prove to be a solid goal-scorer for the Flames down the stretch. He currently holds solid streaming value in deep fantasy leagues for the time being.