Sharangovich scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Sharangovich got the Flames on the board in the second period and put them ahead for the first time with 50 seconds left in the final frame. The 25-year-old is heating up again with three goals and two assists over his last five outings. The versatile forward is up to 23 goals, 41 points, 129 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 60 appearances on the year.