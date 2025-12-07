Sharangovich scored the game-winning goal just 16 seconds into the first period of Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Mammoth.

The 27-year-old winger banged home a rebound after a Nazem Kadri wraparound attempt, and it proved to be all the offensive support Dustin Wolf would need. Sharangovich has only four goals and eight points in 26 games on the season, but half of that production has come since Nov. 19 as he shows faint signs of pulling out of his scoring slump.