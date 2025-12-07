Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Pots winner against Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharangovich scored the game-winning goal just 16 seconds into the first period of Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Mammoth.
The 27-year-old winger banged home a rebound after a Nazem Kadri wraparound attempt, and it proved to be all the offensive support Dustin Wolf would need. Sharangovich has only four goals and eight points in 26 games on the season, but half of that production has come since Nov. 19 as he shows faint signs of pulling out of his scoring slump.
More News
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Two helpers in Buffalo•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Earns 200th career point•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Gets first goal of season•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Set for training camp•
-
Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Suffers broken foot•