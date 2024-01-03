Sharangovich notched an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Sharangovich has gone six games without a goal, but he has four helpers in that span. He assisted on Jonathan Huberdeau's first-period marker, which was the game-winner. Sharangovich continues to play as the first-line right wing, a role he's held since late November. He's at 23 points, 78 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 37 outings, with 17 of those points coming over his last 19 contests.