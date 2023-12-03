Sharangovich notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Sharangovich snapped a three-game point drought with a helper on the first of Elias Lindholm's two goals. Since joining the top line, Sharangovich has found some stability on offense. He's picked up three goals and three assists over his last eight contests. The 25-year-old is unlikely to be among the Flames' scoring leaders, but he can be a solid secondary scorer. He's managed 11 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 24 outings this season.