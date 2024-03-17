Sharangovich notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Sharangovich has been productive in March with seven goals and four assists over eight contests. Just two of those 11 points have come on the power play. The 25-year-old reached the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. He's at 28 goals, 22 assists, 147 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 67 appearances.