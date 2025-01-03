Sharangovich notched an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.
The 26-year-old has a helper in three of the last five games, adding four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in that span. Sharangovich's non-scoring production has been virtually non-existent this year, and his offense has been mediocre at best with 11 points, 67 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 31 appearances. While he plays in a versatile role, he'll need to display some consistency to be helpful in fantasy.
