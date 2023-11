Sharangovich posted two assists and five shots in the Flames' 4-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Sharangovich picked up helpers on goals by Noah Hanifin and Nazem Kadri. The Belarusian forward now has points in back-to-back games as he looks to get on track offensively. He should continue to play on the second line and second power-play unit for the time being.